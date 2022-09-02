[Notice on Bugs Fix]

Hello, this is Sesisoft.

Thank you for your interest and support in The Cloud Dream of the Nine Steam version.

We announce that some of the bugs and points of improvements from users were applied through the patch below.

Please, check the patch details below.

Thank you.

[How to apply patch]

For those who have installed the game before, please end the game and proceed with the "update" in the library.

If the "Update" button does not appear, you can check it by logging out and logging in again.

[Patch Details]

★ The issue that the last chapter of Chaeyoon's route in <One girl's love story> is not able to proceed has been fixed.