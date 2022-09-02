3.22.15.0 Update Notes

Changelog:

Added:

Ability to slightly raise/lower floor placement using mouse scroll wheel.

Cartography editor volume to mark chart/GPS area for non-square maps.

Sphere shape option for most editor volume types.

Newer volume editor equivalents for older volume-style editor nodes.

Support for multiple teleporter exits per entrance in which case a random exit is chosen.

Visibility button to volume type buttons in volumes editor.

WearAudio option for clothing items.

PlacementPreviewPrefab option for barricades and structures.

Is_Visible_In_Vendor_Menu option for currency items to hide them from vendor currency list.

InspectAudioDef, ImpactAudioDef, and WearAudio can now also reference AudioClip, not just OneShotAudioDefinition assets.

Changed:

Client adjusts ID-to-asset lookup per-server to reduce multiplayer asset conflict issues.

Pillars can be rotated in 30 degree increments, and hold shift to rotate counter-clockwise.

Only screenshots without HUD visible are used on the loading screen.

Pick axe and jackhammer can damage regular objects and trees.

Minor engine patch update from 36f1 to 38f1.

Fixed:

Loading screen music not playing while in server queue.

Do not use screenshots greater than 10 MB on the loading screen.

Negative scaling not rotating objects when necessary.

Sprint toggle input affecting steady aim input.

Steam Networking debug output crash. [Thanks DiFFoZ!]

Object and vehicle overrides fallback to client prefab if server prefab does not exist.

Clouds not visible with OpenGL.

Multiplayer Workshop File Order:

In multiplayer the client now rebuilds the list of known assets according to the workshop file order specified by the server. This fixes a variety of issues like crafting recipes from mods not available on the server showing as crafting options, and ensures that mods which override each other are applied in the same order for all players.