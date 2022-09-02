Sept 1 - Beta Branch Update

My apologies for the long hiatus. This past month has been "interesting" to say the least.

Level 2 should be available once the slime king is defeated. Simply head to the sewer gate on the top left of the first entrance to enter. Level 2 features some elemental variations to the slimes and a more linear trap filled room tile. As mentioned prior, each level will have various changes to the flow of the level design to help break up and diversify the minute to minute gameplay to keep things varied and fresh. Other designs will be featured in later levels including physics puzzle based, dark room, and nemesis style encounters.

Added a new type of armor weight class known as "Array". This new weight class features equipment that has no weight penalty due to the scantily clad nature of the armor but also features no physical defense. This armor is designed for those who don't need the damage reduction but still want stat prefixes (or for those who want to have a sexier look).

Thank you everyone for your patience and I hope to see you guys soon.