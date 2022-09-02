 Skip to content

Mobmania update for 2 September 2022

Steam Ver. 09.01.2022r2

What's NEW in Steam Ver. 09.01.2022r2:

Online Multiplayer 4-Player Co-Op

Features

  • Steam Achievements
  • Stage Select

Stages

  • Darkwood

Changes:

Some older characters/items have been visually upgraded.
Additional settings.

