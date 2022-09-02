What's NEW in Steam Ver. 09.01.2022r2:
Online Multiplayer 4-Player Co-Op
Features
- Steam Achievements
- Stage Select
Stages
- Darkwood
Changes:
Some older characters/items have been visually upgraded.
Additional settings.
