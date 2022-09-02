 Skip to content

Solitaire Expeditions update for 2 September 2022

Hotfix for clicking + dragging not working near edges of cards

Share · View all patches · Build 9436824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where if you clicked within 20 pixels of a card edge and dragged to the outside edge of the card, the card would not be picked up

Changed files in this update

Depot 1709182
  • Loading history…
