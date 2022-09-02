Fixed a bug where if you clicked within 20 pixels of a card edge and dragged to the outside edge of the card, the card would not be picked up
Solitaire Expeditions update for 2 September 2022
Hotfix for clicking + dragging not working near edges of cards
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update