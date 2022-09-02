Hello everyone!

In this update, we optimized some problems based on your feedbacks and fixed several bugs. We really appreciate your suggestions and feedbacks. We will keep our eyes on the balance of new heroes and new weapons, and make more adjustments if necessary. Thank you for the support!

--Gunfire Studio

*In this update, the text localizations of German, Thai, Spanish are added. The Russian localization is estimated to be installed in the next week.

If you encountered any issues during the game and could not report with the in-game feedback function, you could send your Steam ID, issue description and screenshots to the qhstaff@2980.com. We will look into it as soon as possible.

Stage

[Demonic Aura Diffusion – Innumerable Monsters] Adjustment:

(1) Adjusted the monster combination of [Demonic Aura Diffusion – Innumerable Monsters] in Act.2, Act.3 and Act.4. Now the number of [Elite Mandrill Cavalry] is fixed at 3.

(2) Optimized the appearance rule of elite monster enhancement.

Hero

[Xing Zhe]

Ascension Adjustment [Raging Waves] Lv3:

Reduced cooldown for every remaining [Cudgel]: 3% -> 5% [Smash into Dust]

DMG rate: 1.5 -> 2

Optimized the target seek of [Soul Strike].

Optimized the description of [Soul Strike] (Translation of some languages are unfinished).

Optimized the animation of [Xing Zhe] in certain situation.

Weapon

[Hexagon]

Weapon Skill Damage Adjustment

(1) Increased the base damage of weapon skill.

(2) Optimized the relation between weapon skill damage and the number of blocked attack.

(3) Slightly decreased the weapon skill damage to the boss.

Inscription

Adjusted the tooltip of Spore DMG and the formula is now showed in it.

Text

Added the German, Thai, and Spanish translations.

Bug Fix

Fixed an issue that the dealing damage cannot properly end the [Fatal Current] when casting it during [Cloud Weaver’s] attacks.

Fixed an issue that Killing enemies with [Cloud Weaver] will trigger [Magical Supply] again when [Fatal Current] is end.

Fixed an issue that the exclusive frame of [Tao] cannot be properly unlocked.

Fixed an issue that the VFX loss of Blazing Meteor triggered by certain Spiritual Blessings and Ascensions.

Fixed an issue that when [Li] equipped with [Cataclysm], it will be improperly triggered in Lu Wu boss fight.

Fixed the icon error of [Li’s] Spiritual Blessings.

Fixed an issue that when [Li] equipped with Energy Sandals, cancel the Spiritual Flame will consume stacks as well.

Fixed an issue that in the 3rd person view, the weapon model of [Li] will disappear under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that when using [Soul Strike], it won’t interrupt firing.

Fixed an issue that the casting VFX of [Soul Strike] is improper.

Fixed an issue that in the 3rd person view, the weapon model of [Xing Zhe] will disappear under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that when [Xing Zhe] equipped with [Converged Flows], the Injectors cannot properly consume the stacks.

Fixed an issue that when [Xing Zhe] equipped with [Enhanced Terrific Crossfire], using [Soul Strike] cannot recover the uses of secondary skill.

Fixed an issue that when [Xing Zhe] equipped with [Unstoppable Phantom], multiple [Cudgels] to the same enemy cannot add the stack of [Dimensional Strike].

Fixed an issue that [Xing Zhe’s] talent – the [Soul Strike] triggered by [Steady Stance] will interrupt weapon skill.

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, [Xing Zhe’s] exclusive frame cannot be unlocked.

Fixed an issue that [Tao’s] Ascension – [Warlike Blade] is displayed improperly.

Fixed the triggering mechanism error of [Crown Prince’s] Ascension – [Energy Blade].

Fixed an issue that when the monster is inflicted by multiple Burning Effect, the VFX will blink improperly.

Fixed the arrowhead display error in weapon comparing panel.

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, [Glimmering] cannot be properly reloaded.

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, using [Hexagon’s] weapon skill will causes animation error.

Fixed an issue that when [Xing Zhe] is hit while using [Hexagon], the weapon skill cannot be end properly.

Fixed an issue that [Lighting Ksana] can attack the steal protection.

Fixed an issue that [Elite Rogue Villain] can attack the player when facing the wrong direction.

Fixed an issue that the ammo recovery effect of [Enhanced Dormant Bullet] will be disabled after being downed.

Fixed the set effect [Explosive Ammo] cannot be properly triggered under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that a certain location in [Longling Tomb – Stage 4] causes player to fall out of the map.

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, drops cannot be properly picked up.

Fixed the BGM switching error in Mysterious Jokul boss fight.

Fixed the repetitive sound play error of [Tao] and [Li].

Fixed the status display error at Mysterious Chest, Pedder and Phantom Peddler.

Follow us for the latest:

Gunfire Reborn Official Website

Gunfire Reborn Mobile Official Website

Gunfire Reborn Twitter

[Gunfire Reborn Discord](discord.gg/gunfire-reborn)

[Gunfire Reborn Reddit](reddit.com/r/GunfireReborn)

Gunfire Reborn Facebook

[url=https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy_7YvlpG5o5zxXNTIcYh4w]Gunfire Reborn YouTube