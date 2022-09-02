Updated to ver 1.22.

ver1.22

・We have added a picnic mode for players who don't like the idea of item loss.

Even if you are knocked down in a dungeon, you can keep your equipment.

It would be sad if you only end up with the impression that it's too painful after having played this game.

We hope you will give it a try.

I would be happy if you could strengthen your equipment and win the game.

The game is quite unbalanced, but please don't worry about the details!

By the way, the name "Picnic Mode" is a respect for "Etrian Odyssey".

I may change it if I find a better name.

・I adjusted the Thunder's appearance and judgment. It still looks weird when it gets bigger. ......

・Fixed a bug that the Ice gatling was not working as specified.