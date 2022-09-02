 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lys and Ruka's Magical Bag update for 2 September 2022

Updated to ver 1.22.

Share · View all patches · Build 9436815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ver1.22
・We have added a picnic mode for players who don't like the idea of item loss.
Even if you are knocked down in a dungeon, you can keep your equipment.
　It would be sad if you only end up with the impression that it's too painful after having played this game.
　We hope you will give it a try.
　I would be happy if you could strengthen your equipment and win the game.
　The game is quite unbalanced, but please don't worry about the details!
　By the way, the name "Picnic Mode" is a respect for "Etrian Odyssey".
　I may change it if I find a better name.

・I adjusted the Thunder's appearance and judgment. It still looks weird when it gets bigger. ......
・Fixed a bug that the Ice gatling was not working as specified.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link