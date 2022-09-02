Icarus Week Thirty-Nine Update | 25 new Ranged Weapon Attachments added

We’ve added 25 new Ranged Weapon Attachments to round off the recent series of Alteration Bench additions. This completes the set of Handheld, Armor and Ranged Weapon Attachments, bringing the total amount of options to 71. Choose from basic attachments that provide universal buffs to your bows, crossbows and firearms, or more specialized attachments such as Extended Chamber or Prototype Notch.
Included below we have an update on our two biggest upcoming features, Dedicated Servers and Mounts. We talk about our design intent behind Mounts and how they will address movement, game speed and more.
Basic Ranged Attachments
Ten Basic Attachments have been added to the Tier 3 Alterations Bench, in the same way as our Tool/Weapon and Armor Attachments. These attachments provide basic improvements across Bows, Crossbows and all firearms. These attachments affect stats only but cosmetic elements are planned in future.
- Basic Scope (All ranged weapons)
- Trajectory Module (Bows and Crossbows)
- Economic Attachment (Bows and Crossbows)
- Silencer (All Guns)
- Flexible Frame (All Guns)
- Strengthened Strings (Bows only)
- Lightweight Frame (Crossbows only)
- Handcannon (Pistol only)
- Sniper Scope (Rifles only)
- Spread Reduction Module (Shotgun only)
Advanced Ranged Attachments
Ranged Weapons will have fifteen attachment options on the Tier 4 Alteration bench, ranging from universal buffs through to specialized features that allow you to personalize your loadout. Ranged Weapons provided us with room for a lot more creative expression than other attachment systems. For example, Extended Chamber increases your Pistol clip to 3 bullets and Prototype Notch gives you a chance to fire an additional projectile with each Crossbow bolt.
- Advanced Scope (All ranged weapons)
- Advanced Trajectory Module (Bows and Crossbows)
- Advanced Economic Attachment (Bows and Crossbows)
- Advanced Silencer (All Guns)
- Advanced Flexible Frame (All Guns)
- Advanced Strengthened Strings (Bows only)
- Advanced Lightweight Frame (Crossbows only)
- Advanced Handcannon (Pistol only)
- Advanced Sniper Scope (Rifles only)
- Advanced Spread Reduction Module (Shotgun only)
- Rapid Fire (Bows only)
- Prototype Notch (Crossbows only)
- Extended Chamber (Pistol only)
- Hunting Scope (Rifles only)
- Spread Increased Module (Shotgun only)
Update on Dedicated Servers
The Future Content section of our weekly Changelog provides a sneak peak into the ongoing development of features that we have not yet released but are actively working. We know many of you have been keeping a close eye on our progress and so we wanted to give you an update on the status of two key features.
Progress on Dedicated Servers is moving steadily, with many of our team working fulltime on its development. We have completed work on the connection state, server settings and setup/customization options. The next phase is internal gameplay testing and refinement. This involves a lot of balancing and mechanic improvement, including Remote Resource Extraction and Loadout Persistence which has been a focus for the team this week.
We are planning on rolling out Dedicated Servers on a separate Steam branch for players to help test in the coming weeks. Testers will be able to provide us direct feedback on performance, experience and gameplay, so keep your eyes out for more details.
As many of you know, Icarus experienced an outage earlier this week for several hours, which was due to a Microsoft Azure outage that affected many games and websites worldwide. This is a good example of the benefits of dedicated servers and our move to a decentralized data model. Shifting reliance away from third-party providers will reduce potential causes of server disruptions and keep Icarus online for players far more consistently.
Update on Taming & Mounts
Mounts are very close to being released, as many of you have guessed by reading our Changelog Future Content notes over the last few weeks. To get you prepared, we’ve decided to give you some insight into the design process we’ve undertaken for this system, and how it addresses some of the concerns you’ve raised in the past.
Players have been petitioning for vehicles or some form of faster transport in our forums, Discord and Feature Upvote for a while.
The main feedback has been about the sheer distance between quest points and movement speed and its impact on game speed and player experience. The accusation of being a walking simulator has not been lost on us, and early missions on Olympus often had long travel distances although this was something we addressed when designing Styx. Often missions' return to your dropship, a key part of the gameloop, was a trek rather than an exciting climax.
With all this considered, the team has designed the upcoming Taming and Mounts system to provide a way to travel long distances faster. We’ll have more details about how taming will work, and which kind of creatures mounts will be, in a future week’s update.
Anytime we add a new system to the game, we want it to tie in cleanly to our current systems, feel natural and be ‘built-in’ to the Icarus experience rather than ‘tacked-on’. We’ve designed the mounts system to work well with our upcoming Dedicated Servers, current maps, the current game loop, existing animal behavior and future DLC chapters.
Changelog v1.2.14.100738
New Content
- Adding Stats for DriedMeatModifierEffectiveness and FruitAndVegeModifierEffectiveness
- Adding new Talents (Carnivore & Vegetarian) which increase Dried Meat & Fruit & Vege Modifier Effectiveness, each has 2 levels +15% & +30% and is in the produce tree
- Adding Check to prevent Stomach Storage from being Scaled based on Modifier Effectiveness
- Adding Crafting Recipe Filter options for Attachment Type so there attachments per piece of equipment can be found a lot easier in the Alteration Bench
- Alterations that are granted by Talents will now show up in crafting tooltips before you craft an Item
- In the crafting UI, if you have talents that will alter the item upon crafting, the images of the item in the crafting menu will show the golden glow outline effect
- Setting HIGHRISE: CONSTRUCTION feature level to STYX so it is unlocked and people can access and play
- Adding ability to specify custom Alpha's on items so the Item Glow on Custom items comes through cleaner than the generated one in cases where it looks bad (Specifically Bows)
- Updating Stat Descriptions for the 2 new Modifier Effectiveness Stats
- Added Wood bow and longbow glow override to D_Itemable
- Adding a new Stat for the Well Rested Buff Duration, All Beds are given this stat, Different Values are provided per bed type (BedRoll=600, Rustic&Wood=750, InteriorWood=900)
- Fixing Issue where the wrong talent was being awared for finishing HIGHRISE: CONSTRUCTION
- Shifting position in Styx mission tree of HIGHRISE: CONSTRUCTION
- Adding alterations bench audio for all ranged weapons alterations
- Adding Item Classification Icons for New Attachments
- Updating Ranged Attachment Talent Images
Fixed
- Fixed Accolade save issue while moving between levels which was causing possible Accolade progress loss
- Make subtitle ReferenceText string in D_Dialogue transient so that it doesn't get saved into the datatable json, since it's only for editor use when setting up subtitle timing overrides. Resave datatable
- ICESTORM: Updated mission crates system to use latest spawning logic. This will resolve lost mission items (they now respawn in the crates) and hard to see icons) and hard to see icons
- Corrected the output of the UI start target range sound
- Fixing issue where projectile stat displays as they were displaying incorrect values in the players menu
- Update BP_EnzymeGeyser audio to use new OverlapAudioComponent to toggle audio based on distance, instead of just playing in a virtual state all of the time and wasting FMOD virtual voices
- Fixing issue where Substance plugin was missing DLLs for Linux/Mac, due to bad p4ignore rules. In doing so, Substance has been updated to the latest version (still 4.27 engine version, don't worry)
- Adding ability to Scale Modifiers by Effectiveness
- Adding the ability for player stats to modifier modifier effectiveness
- Modifiers stats and damage can now be scaled by the new modifier Effectiveness value
- Fixing ensures around the code base that brought to light that some resource connection code paths where not passing in a world context and therefore when generating item rewards, would not be scaled correctly
- Adding new modifier affectors value to the ModifierStates Datatable
- Fixed a bug where having talents that do actions in biomes (e.g. desert/arctic/conifer movement speed) wouldn't work on styx biomes. It now works on atmospheres instead of biomes to future-proof this issue
- Fixing trivial errors/warnings on Mac - Icarus File, Icarus Stats, Icarus Trees, Icarus Controllers, Icarus Navigation, Icarus Backend, Icarus Utilities, Icarus Audio, Icarus Character, Icarus Talents, Icarus, Icarus Data, Icarus Systems, Icarus Systems, Icarus AI, Icarus Traits, IcarusAutomation, IconEditor, WorldGenerationCommandlet, IcarusShaders, TalentEditor, IcarusK2Nodes, OnlineSubsystem, VanguardBPLibrary, HeatMap, GameplayTexture, IcarusDataTableEditor, DeveloperToolsPlugin
- Updating TOML plugin to latest version
- ENGINE CHANGE - Fixing EOSSDK missing on mac
- Disabled the OpenXR plugin to stop Icarus from launching in VR mode unintentionally
- Adding new Stats for Sleep Quality, this stat will increase the potency of the 'Well Rested' Buff that players receive after sleeping
- Adding Sleep Quality Stats on Various Beds
- Updated the minimap images for Outpost 2/5 which previously had editor visual artifacts
- Fixed clients not being able to press 'R' key to rotate building pieces
- Fixed a few instances of subtitles not matching Sol's dialogue
- Enabled custom stencil support on glass master material; Glass roof/floor pieces will now block weather effects like rain etc
- Fixed issue where spam-clicking the 'aim-down-sights' key with a bow could cause frame drops; UMG_InventoryItem::Update is now only called a maximum of once per frame when listening to inventory updates
- Added Bow and Gun Icons to D_ItemClassificationIcons
- Fixing an issue that was causing Armor to take more damage than it should in certain situations, the Armor damage calculation now takes into account other sources of damage resistance, and removes thouse values so the armor resistances only take into account the damage they are blocking rather than including the values from Talents, Food, Weapons and Buffs
- Fixing Projectile and Melee damage armor resistance stats which where being checked incorrectly in in the armor damage calculation
- Adding Wind damage resistance stats, which where missing in the armor damage calculation
- Fixing issue where BaseCarryingSpearMeleeDamageResistance_PlusPercent was not being used correctly in the melee damage resistance calculation
- Replacement Modifiers will now reset the effectiveness percentage alongside the timer
- Beds will now grant the new sleep quality mechanic while sleeping through the night
- Fixed Modifiers not showing their effectiveness percentage on clients
- Moved Accolade saving back to the world settings class so it can handle switching between characters
- Fixed a typo in Meridian: Extraction quest objective
- Fixed issue where supporters edition outposts looked accessible to all players even though they couldn't be selected
- Fixed a typo in the Abyss mission objectives
- Fixed players getting stuck crouched in small spaces by allowing them to fall off ledges while not pressing crouch
- Encumberance Bar and Map widgets will no longer update multiple times per frame if a relevant stat changes. Improved game performance when scrolling quickly through Hotbar slots. Client is now authoritative of their currently selected hotbar index; Scrolling through the hotbar should now be a much smoother experience for clients
- Added resource requirements and what resource each relevant item provides in the tech tree. (e.g. Water pump requires 1000 energy and provides 1000 water)
- Fixed clients existing dropships at the wrong orientation by updating the camera rotation limits before existing the seat
- Fixed Deployables that require shelter not turning off their fuel source alongside processing when shelter requirements aren't met
- Committing missing file for custom item glow
- Fixing issue where making reinforced glass was broken in a previous commit
- Fixing up unsaved itembale data table
- Fixing missed source files which was causing variours editor compile issues
- Fixing Food Modifiers not respecting the anti-scale of StomachSlots Stat
- Adjusting Rounding of Modifier Effects so Positive Numbers Round Up and Negative Round Down, correctly scaling the stats of the modifier
- Updating Modifier Popup so it displays the correct stat values for scaled stat elements
- Fixing issue where The Attachment Preview Table was using the wrong tag and axes where showing up as valid attachments options when they should not have been
- Fixing issue where the Sandworm helm was not accepting helmet attachments
- Fixing issue where Resources being produced on crafting benches were not being displayed correctly in the UI
- Resource Networks Stats now Reload Correctly, Machines should be active if they where in an active state when logged off, a few edge cases will remain but the networks will no longer look active when they are not
- Doors, Windows and Electronic Lights should now restore their state (Open/Closed/On/Off/etc) correctly upon reload
- Setting up Custom Item GLow Alpha to work correctly with Override Images
- Fixing issue where an incorrect icon would be displayed after selecting a recipe in the players menu, moving to another tab, then navigating back to crafting
- Fixed bug where clients couldn't place wall pieces at 90d angles by using the internal placement guide circle
- Fixed clients not being able to sprint west after sleeping in a bed by adding server checks to the player's camera manager
- Fixing issue where you could craft 'Reinforced x' on any machine that was connected to water
- Fixed weather debris particles being visible while underwater (leaves, sticks, etc.)
- Fixing up widget spacing on Talent Tooltips specailly for the resource network display
- Updating the Resource network display so it is present on both items and recipes as well
- Remove Stone Axe icon and update dev UMG to not reference it
Future Content
- Swamp Decals - first pass on SW RockTransition
- Players can now interact with applicable orphaned juvenile creatures to begin the taming process. Updated taming UI to show relevant environmental modifiers. Mounts no longer automatically assign the nearest player as their owner, they must be interacted with to do this instead
- Create new LakeAudio actor which can represent a lake independently of lake world actors. This gives us more flexibility in implementing appropriate audio for lakes in a wider range of shapes and sizes
- Refactored LakeSplineComponent and LakeAudioComponent to enable this while still working correctly on existing lake actors
- Added option for island splines which can set an FMOD parameter to offset lake audio volume etc. if player is on an island within a lake
- Manual spline generation functions - at this point we expect to hand-author these splines, the manual generation provides a starting point
- Swamp Decals - first pass on SW_DirtDebris
- Added 6 variants of base cliff foliage and 6 variants of hanging cliff foliage to the project
- Added option for lava on WT_Waterfall and MI
- Added Riverbank and Sculpted Landscape on Green Quad, DLC Map
- Added height blend option for snow on M_RockMacroMaster so tundra cliffs can have slow only at certain heights
- Update lake audio improvements for 1.3.0 requirements:
- Refactor most of LakeSplineComponent into a base EdgeSplineComponent so that it can be reused for other functionality
- Refactor island splines to use the new EdgeSplineComponent
- Replace a number of BP lake and spline functions with native equivalents in the new component for optimisation
- Additional validation of LakeAudio splines to prevent authoring errors
- Added BP setup for preset geothermals
- Moved TU_TussockA ssets to subfolder called Tussock within the TU folder
- Swamp Decals - first pass on Underwater and Riverstones
- Swamp Cliff Pass, Blue Quad, Prometheus
- Cliff pass in vulcanic biome, lava river and flowpoints placement and landscape sculpting, Purple Quad, DLC
- Fixing various calls around the code base that where rolling chances with 101% instead of 100%, this has all been cleaned up and coalesed into a single library (IcarusChanceLibrary) to avoid these issues in future
- Various code formatting fixes as there where some older files where not up to standard
- Ensuring Worldcontext objects in reguards to item manipulation and stat retrieval to make sure we catch any locations which are not passing in the correct objects, incorrect objects means incorrect stats being displayed and used
- ROCK_AC_Serac Variations mesh, material and textures
- Updating M creature footsteps balance and layering and notifier locations for better accuracy
- Added GL_ButtercupA with 3 variations, as well as added it and several other foliage assets to their proper collections
- Trait Variables for Energy/Water/Generator Components are now recorded and reloaded at the icarus actor level
- Variables marked with 'SaveGame' in BP's and Native Classes that inhert from IcarusActor (int's and bools) can now be recorded without bespoke recorder components
- Fix crash when adding saddles to mount characters due to uninitialised pointer in IsBeingRidden function
- Enable basic creature audio (vocalisations and footsteps) for mount creatures:
- Refactor creature anim notifies to use an interface, and apply the interface to existing GOAP character base and new mount base
- Add various creature audio components to mount base
- Add some extra checks to BP_CreatureAudioComponent to ensure it works on different character classes
- Swamp Rocks polish pass WIP - secondary UVs, new detail normal map, tweaks to materials
- Cliff pass in vulcanic biome, cave placement and landscape sculpting, Purple Quad, DLC
- Swamp Cliff Pass, Blue Quad, Prometheus
- Added Riverbank and Sculpted Landscape on Green Quad, DLC Map
- General Code cleanup and commenting for the new Actor State Variable Recording
- General Code Cleanup and Commenting doe the New UcarusChanceLibrary and its functions
- Adding new Function to ChanceLibrary for RollMax[0,N) for a roll between 0 and N, inclusive of 0, exclusive of N
- Add surface checker component to mount base so that mount footstep audio etc. can modulate based on the surface type the creature is on
- More M creature improvements. Footstep velocities react to all stages of the blendspace speed variants and also set up unique event for M Mount vs standard M
- Added 3 variations of tundra bush_A to the project
- Cliff pass in vulcanic biome, geothermal pools and cave placement, landscape sculpting, Purple Quad, DLC
- Swamp Cliff Pass, Blue Quad, Prometheus
- Added Riverbank, Cliff Meshes and Sculpted Landscape on Green Quad, DLC Map
- Volcanic Macros - added MAC_03A for use as cliff/landscape piece
- Polish pass on swamp cliffs plus biome variants - added secondary UVs, material tweaks and parenting changes to make future edits easier
- Add FMOD DLLs for non-windows platforms
- Adding first pass M creature flinch / death sounds. More layers to be added to the death
- Swamp Cliffs - New mesh+textures for Cliff 06
- Make Icarus Build Tool cross-platform
- Added Riverbank, Cliff Meshes and Sculpted Landscape on Green Quad, DLC Map
- Cliff pass in vulcanic biome, crater and cave placement, landscape sculpting, Purple Quad, DLC
- Adding M creature Death sounds first pass
- Make platform defaults to Mac on non-Windows platforms, fixing help recipe
- ENGINE PLUGIN CHANGE - Strider now compiles on non-Windows platforms
- Fixing incorrect return value
- Missing dependency for AnimGraphNodes
- Trying alternate version of constexpr if-statement
- Adding more M creature vocal and movement sounds. Idle nip, move 1 and 2 for subtle nuances
- Adding more M Mount creature layers. Idle states and adjustments to reverb curves, spacializer settings and spawn rate of idle states. Also adding distant processed layers
- Swamp Cliffs - New mesh+textures for Cliff 05
- Tundra Cliff Pass and Created New Tundra Cliff Stamps, Blue Quad, Prometheus
- Added Riverbank, Cliff Meshes and Sculpted Landscape on Green Quad, DLC Map
- Adjustments to M creature levels
- Added saturation control + triplanar options for RockMacroMaster for better control on LC Rocks
- Cliff pass in vulcanic biome, edited cave template volume placement, landscape sculpting, Purple Quad, DLC
