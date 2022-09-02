Icarus Week Thirty-Nine Update | 25 new Ranged Weapon Attachments added

We’ve added 25 new Ranged Weapon Attachments to round off the recent series of Alteration Bench additions. This completes the set of Handheld, Armor and Ranged Weapon Attachments, bringing the total amount of options to 71. Choose from basic attachments that provide universal buffs to your bows, crossbows and firearms, or more specialized attachments such as Extended Chamber or Prototype Notch.

Included below we have an update on our two biggest upcoming features, Dedicated Servers and Mounts. We talk about our design intent behind Mounts and how they will address movement, game speed and more.

Basic Ranged Attachments

Ten Basic Attachments have been added to the Tier 3 Alterations Bench, in the same way as our Tool/Weapon and Armor Attachments. These attachments provide basic improvements across Bows, Crossbows and all firearms. These attachments affect stats only but cosmetic elements are planned in future.

Basic Scope (All ranged weapons)

Trajectory Module (Bows and Crossbows)

Economic Attachment (Bows and Crossbows)

Silencer (All Guns)

Flexible Frame (All Guns)

Strengthened Strings (Bows only)

Lightweight Frame (Crossbows only)

Handcannon (Pistol only)

Sniper Scope (Rifles only)

Spread Reduction Module (Shotgun only)

Advanced Ranged Attachments

Ranged Weapons will have fifteen attachment options on the Tier 4 Alteration bench, ranging from universal buffs through to specialized features that allow you to personalize your loadout. Ranged Weapons provided us with room for a lot more creative expression than other attachment systems. For example, Extended Chamber increases your Pistol clip to 3 bullets and Prototype Notch gives you a chance to fire an additional projectile with each Crossbow bolt.

Advanced Scope (All ranged weapons)

Advanced Trajectory Module (Bows and Crossbows)

Advanced Economic Attachment (Bows and Crossbows)

Advanced Silencer (All Guns)

Advanced Flexible Frame (All Guns)

Advanced Strengthened Strings (Bows only)

Advanced Lightweight Frame (Crossbows only)

Advanced Handcannon (Pistol only)

Advanced Sniper Scope (Rifles only)

Advanced Spread Reduction Module (Shotgun only)

Rapid Fire (Bows only)

Prototype Notch (Crossbows only)

Extended Chamber (Pistol only)

Hunting Scope (Rifles only)

Spread Increased Module (Shotgun only)

The Future Content section of our weekly Changelog provides a sneak peak into the ongoing development of features that we have not yet released but are actively working. We know many of you have been keeping a close eye on our progress and so we wanted to give you an update on the status of two key features.

Progress on Dedicated Servers is moving steadily, with many of our team working fulltime on its development. We have completed work on the connection state, server settings and setup/customization options. The next phase is internal gameplay testing and refinement. This involves a lot of balancing and mechanic improvement, including Remote Resource Extraction and Loadout Persistence which has been a focus for the team this week.

We are planning on rolling out Dedicated Servers on a separate Steam branch for players to help test in the coming weeks. Testers will be able to provide us direct feedback on performance, experience and gameplay, so keep your eyes out for more details.

As many of you know, Icarus experienced an outage earlier this week for several hours, which was due to a Microsoft Azure outage that affected many games and websites worldwide. This is a good example of the benefits of dedicated servers and our move to a decentralized data model. Shifting reliance away from third-party providers will reduce potential causes of server disruptions and keep Icarus online for players far more consistently.

Mounts are very close to being released, as many of you have guessed by reading our Changelog Future Content notes over the last few weeks. To get you prepared, we’ve decided to give you some insight into the design process we’ve undertaken for this system, and how it addresses some of the concerns you’ve raised in the past.

Players have been petitioning for vehicles or some form of faster transport in our forums, Discord and Feature Upvote for a while.

The main feedback has been about the sheer distance between quest points and movement speed and its impact on game speed and player experience. The accusation of being a walking simulator has not been lost on us, and early missions on Olympus often had long travel distances although this was something we addressed when designing Styx. Often missions' return to your dropship, a key part of the gameloop, was a trek rather than an exciting climax.

With all this considered, the team has designed the upcoming Taming and Mounts system to provide a way to travel long distances faster. We’ll have more details about how taming will work, and which kind of creatures mounts will be, in a future week’s update.

Anytime we add a new system to the game, we want it to tie in cleanly to our current systems, feel natural and be ‘built-in’ to the Icarus experience rather than ‘tacked-on’. We’ve designed the mounts system to work well with our upcoming Dedicated Servers, current maps, the current game loop, existing animal behavior and future DLC chapters.

Changelog v1.2.14.100738

New Content

Adding Stats for DriedMeatModifierEffectiveness and FruitAndVegeModifierEffectiveness

Adding new Talents (Carnivore & Vegetarian) which increase Dried Meat & Fruit & Vege Modifier Effectiveness, each has 2 levels +15% & +30% and is in the produce tree

Adding Check to prevent Stomach Storage from being Scaled based on Modifier Effectiveness

Adding Crafting Recipe Filter options for Attachment Type so there attachments per piece of equipment can be found a lot easier in the Alteration Bench

Alterations that are granted by Talents will now show up in crafting tooltips before you craft an Item

In the crafting UI, if you have talents that will alter the item upon crafting, the images of the item in the crafting menu will show the golden glow outline effect

Setting HIGHRISE: CONSTRUCTION feature level to STYX so it is unlocked and people can access and play

Adding ability to specify custom Alpha's on items so the Item Glow on Custom items comes through cleaner than the generated one in cases where it looks bad (Specifically Bows)

Updating Stat Descriptions for the 2 new Modifier Effectiveness Stats

Added Wood bow and longbow glow override to D_Itemable

Adding a new Stat for the Well Rested Buff Duration, All Beds are given this stat, Different Values are provided per bed type (BedRoll=600, Rustic&Wood=750, InteriorWood=900)

Fixing Issue where the wrong talent was being awared for finishing HIGHRISE: CONSTRUCTION

Shifting position in Styx mission tree of HIGHRISE: CONSTRUCTION

Adding alterations bench audio for all ranged weapons alterations

Adding Item Classification Icons for New Attachments

Updating Ranged Attachment Talent Images

Fixed

Fixed Accolade save issue while moving between levels which was causing possible Accolade progress loss

Make subtitle ReferenceText string in D_Dialogue transient so that it doesn't get saved into the datatable json, since it's only for editor use when setting up subtitle timing overrides. Resave datatable

ICESTORM: Updated mission crates system to use latest spawning logic. This will resolve lost mission items (they now respawn in the crates) and hard to see icons) and hard to see icons

Corrected the output of the UI start target range sound

Fixing issue where projectile stat displays as they were displaying incorrect values in the players menu

Update BP_EnzymeGeyser audio to use new OverlapAudioComponent to toggle audio based on distance, instead of just playing in a virtual state all of the time and wasting FMOD virtual voices

Fixing issue where Substance plugin was missing DLLs for Linux/Mac, due to bad p4ignore rules. In doing so, Substance has been updated to the latest version (still 4.27 engine version, don't worry)

Adding ability to Scale Modifiers by Effectiveness

Adding the ability for player stats to modifier modifier effectiveness

Modifiers stats and damage can now be scaled by the new modifier Effectiveness value

Fixing ensures around the code base that brought to light that some resource connection code paths where not passing in a world context and therefore when generating item rewards, would not be scaled correctly

Adding new modifier affectors value to the ModifierStates Datatable

Fixed a bug where having talents that do actions in biomes (e.g. desert/arctic/conifer movement speed) wouldn't work on styx biomes. It now works on atmospheres instead of biomes to future-proof this issue

Fixing trivial errors/warnings on Mac - Icarus File, Icarus Stats, Icarus Trees, Icarus Controllers, Icarus Navigation, Icarus Backend, Icarus Utilities, Icarus Audio, Icarus Character, Icarus Talents, Icarus, Icarus Data, Icarus Systems, Icarus Systems, Icarus AI, Icarus Traits, IcarusAutomation, IconEditor, WorldGenerationCommandlet, IcarusShaders, TalentEditor, IcarusK2Nodes, OnlineSubsystem, VanguardBPLibrary, HeatMap, GameplayTexture, IcarusDataTableEditor, DeveloperToolsPlugin

Updating TOML plugin to latest version

ENGINE CHANGE - Fixing EOSSDK missing on mac

Disabled the OpenXR plugin to stop Icarus from launching in VR mode unintentionally

Adding new Stats for Sleep Quality, this stat will increase the potency of the 'Well Rested' Buff that players receive after sleeping

Adding Sleep Quality Stats on Various Beds

Updated the minimap images for Outpost 2/5 which previously had editor visual artifacts

Fixed clients not being able to press 'R' key to rotate building pieces

Fixed a few instances of subtitles not matching Sol's dialogue

Enabled custom stencil support on glass master material; Glass roof/floor pieces will now block weather effects like rain etc

Fixed issue where spam-clicking the 'aim-down-sights' key with a bow could cause frame drops; UMG_InventoryItem::Update is now only called a maximum of once per frame when listening to inventory updates

Added Bow and Gun Icons to D_ItemClassificationIcons

Fixing an issue that was causing Armor to take more damage than it should in certain situations, the Armor damage calculation now takes into account other sources of damage resistance, and removes thouse values so the armor resistances only take into account the damage they are blocking rather than including the values from Talents, Food, Weapons and Buffs

Fixing Projectile and Melee damage armor resistance stats which where being checked incorrectly in in the armor damage calculation

Adding Wind damage resistance stats, which where missing in the armor damage calculation

Fixing issue where BaseCarryingSpearMeleeDamageResistance_PlusPercent was not being used correctly in the melee damage resistance calculation

Replacement Modifiers will now reset the effectiveness percentage alongside the timer

Beds will now grant the new sleep quality mechanic while sleeping through the night

Fixed Modifiers not showing their effectiveness percentage on clients

Moved Accolade saving back to the world settings class so it can handle switching between characters

Fixed a typo in Meridian: Extraction quest objective

Fixed issue where supporters edition outposts looked accessible to all players even though they couldn't be selected

Fixed a typo in the Abyss mission objectives

Fixed players getting stuck crouched in small spaces by allowing them to fall off ledges while not pressing crouch

Encumberance Bar and Map widgets will no longer update multiple times per frame if a relevant stat changes. Improved game performance when scrolling quickly through Hotbar slots. Client is now authoritative of their currently selected hotbar index; Scrolling through the hotbar should now be a much smoother experience for clients

Added resource requirements and what resource each relevant item provides in the tech tree. (e.g. Water pump requires 1000 energy and provides 1000 water)

Fixed clients existing dropships at the wrong orientation by updating the camera rotation limits before existing the seat

Fixed Deployables that require shelter not turning off their fuel source alongside processing when shelter requirements aren't met

Committing missing file for custom item glow

Fixing issue where making reinforced glass was broken in a previous commit

Fixing up unsaved itembale data table

Fixing missed source files which was causing variours editor compile issues

Fixing Food Modifiers not respecting the anti-scale of StomachSlots Stat

Adjusting Rounding of Modifier Effects so Positive Numbers Round Up and Negative Round Down, correctly scaling the stats of the modifier

Updating Modifier Popup so it displays the correct stat values for scaled stat elements

Fixing issue where The Attachment Preview Table was using the wrong tag and axes where showing up as valid attachments options when they should not have been

Fixing issue where the Sandworm helm was not accepting helmet attachments

Fixing issue where Resources being produced on crafting benches were not being displayed correctly in the UI

Resource Networks Stats now Reload Correctly, Machines should be active if they where in an active state when logged off, a few edge cases will remain but the networks will no longer look active when they are not

Doors, Windows and Electronic Lights should now restore their state (Open/Closed/On/Off/etc) correctly upon reload

Setting up Custom Item GLow Alpha to work correctly with Override Images

Fixing issue where an incorrect icon would be displayed after selecting a recipe in the players menu, moving to another tab, then navigating back to crafting

Fixed bug where clients couldn't place wall pieces at 90d angles by using the internal placement guide circle

Fixed clients not being able to sprint west after sleeping in a bed by adding server checks to the player's camera manager

Fixing issue where you could craft 'Reinforced x' on any machine that was connected to water

Fixed weather debris particles being visible while underwater (leaves, sticks, etc.)

Fixing up widget spacing on Talent Tooltips specailly for the resource network display

Updating the Resource network display so it is present on both items and recipes as well

Remove Stone Axe icon and update dev UMG to not reference it

