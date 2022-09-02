Patch 0.6.1

Following up our big new content release, we've got a patch with some fixes for our previous missions.
MISSION BALANCE
- Standardized all missions to last 10 days, including final challenge. This makes "Prestige Drama" and "A Matter of Pride" slightly shorter, but gives a couple more days to prep for launch.
- Removed random events on ASE days
TV DRAMA
- Added music cues for High Priest phone calls on first day
- Added final outcome display node to mission map
BUG FIXES
- Changed the order of stats in the Astronaut menu's spreadsheet to match the order in the astronaut display widget (h/t MathBlade for finding)
- Fixed crash during Launch if you choose to visit a mining asteroid and all astronauts die on the asteroid
- Fixed reversed success/failure outcomes in "A Matter of Pride" boxing match if you use the Vladagar rage phrase during the third round
