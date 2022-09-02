 Skip to content

Astronaut: The Best Alpha update for 2 September 2022

Patch 0.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9436600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Following up our big new content release, we've got a patch with some fixes for our previous missions.

MISSION BALANCE

  • Standardized all missions to last 10 days, including final challenge. This makes "Prestige Drama" and "A Matter of Pride" slightly shorter, but gives a couple more days to prep for launch.
  • Removed random events on ASE days

TV DRAMA

  • Added music cues for High Priest phone calls on first day
  • Added final outcome display node to mission map

BUG FIXES

  • Changed the order of stats in the Astronaut menu's spreadsheet to match the order in the astronaut display widget (h/t MathBlade for finding)
  • Fixed crash during Launch if you choose to visit a mining asteroid and all astronauts die on the asteroid
  • Fixed reversed success/failure outcomes in "A Matter of Pride" boxing match if you use the Vladagar rage phrase during the third round

