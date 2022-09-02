 Skip to content

Shadows of Forbidden Gods update for 2 September 2022

V0.10 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Caught a couple of issues:

-Vampire AI was causing a null object exception occasionally if they were considering using 'well of shadows'
-Mid-Challenge event allowed you to pay gold you didn't have

