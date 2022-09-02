Update Notes for Sep 2

-Lifespanless max health reduction changed from -20% to -10%

-Eye For An Eye damage received changed from 115% to 110%

-Changed collider size for blade wave and rot blade

-Fixed a bug where game is muted when too many audio are played at once

-Reduced most skill's audio duration

-Fixed a bug where dash can cancel invincibility casted by Scheming shield

-Fixed a bug where Trial Stone is not being noticed on minimap

-Added a level cap for Injured Person

-Runaway Shepherd Boy will no longer drop any item other than spirit stones, weapon drop is now added to old ox

-Increased Thief's movement speed, decreased Thief's spawn chance