 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 2 September 2022

Update Notes for Sep 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9436465 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Lifespanless max health reduction changed from -20% to -10%
-Eye For An Eye damage received changed from 115% to 110%
-Changed collider size for blade wave and rot blade
-Fixed a bug where game is muted when too many audio are played at once
-Reduced most skill's audio duration
-Fixed a bug where dash can cancel invincibility casted by Scheming shield
-Fixed a bug where Trial Stone is not being noticed on minimap
-Added a level cap for Injured Person
-Runaway Shepherd Boy will no longer drop any item other than spirit stones, weapon drop is now added to old ox
-Increased Thief's movement speed, decreased Thief's spawn chance

Changed files in this update

Depot 1866881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link