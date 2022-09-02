- Notes Tab on the PC start out visible
- Corrected typos on some archival information.
- Fixed bug with settings menu resetting progress on evidence collected.
- Adjusted investigation notes for the Church on Spruce St.
- More notes are available in the Churches archive at the start.
- Improved textures for audio player.
- Added more increments to the mouse sensitivity menu.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 2 September 2022
Patch 0.02.011 is live. Minor updates.
