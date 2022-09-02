 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 2 September 2022

Patch 0.02.011 is live. Minor updates.

Share · View all patches · Build 9436432 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Notes Tab on the PC start out visible
  • Corrected typos on some archival information.
  • Fixed bug with settings menu resetting progress on evidence collected.
  • Adjusted investigation notes for the Church on Spruce St.
  • More notes are available in the Churches archive at the start.
  • Improved textures for audio player.
  • Added more increments to the mouse sensitivity menu.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1872861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link