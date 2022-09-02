Hotfix 1.01 is Live!

Patch Notes

This update addresses a number of technical issues and brings further improvements to the game’s performance 🛠️

GAMEPLAY

The spawn frequency of gold and diamond rank fishes in the same area has been reduced.

Reeling speed animations during fish fights have been updated.

Improved fishing logic and fish species parameters, including small adjustments to bait behavior.

VISUAL

The player’s avatar and rod now display correctly when TAA is disabled.

Fixed the “outline/highlight” visual glitch found on some AMD graphics cards.

Updated the reward pose so the player’s avatar now holds the rainbow trout more accurately.

Improved the float’s visibility.

Adjusted the angle and intensity of the torch to improve visibility at night.

UI

Updated the early adopter items’ thumbnails.

Updated the leveling pop-up message to match the player’s level displayed in the menu.

Fixed an issue where the leveling up message would display the same level multiple times when going up several levels at once.

Fixed an issue causing the undiscovered location icon to remain stuck after fast traveling.

Fixed an issue causing the player's avatar to desynchronize in multiplayer.

The mouse cursor no longer overrides navigation of menus when using a keyboard or a gamepad.

Fixed the display of imperial metrics when imperial measurements are selected.

It’s no longer possible to get soft-locked when opening the map while attempting to access the store or the vehicle spawner.

MISSIONS

The spin fishing tutorial can now be accessed from the notice board.

AUDIO

Fixed an issue that would cause the audio engine to stop working after the 4x4 respawns from driving in deep water.

STABILITY & PERFORMANCE

General Stability Improvements.

Fixed a rare crash caused by the 4x4 traversing water.

Fixed a rare crash caused by the fishing line not rendering properly.

Added better tracking for GPU-related issues.

If you encounter a bug, make sure to report it here.

We’ll have more fixes coming soon as our team continues to log and tackle the issues you encounter. Additionally, we’re hard at work on bringing short-term improvements to how the water looks in our game that will solve some of the complaints we’ve heard while we push for a bigger water update in the future.

Happy fishing, Anglers!

