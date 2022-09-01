Farm Defense 9/01/22

This update comes with some big new features, and also includes many small fixes.

~NEW FEATURES~

TUTORIAL

It is clear after receiving feedback that the game is very hard to understand / learn and that has been frustrating. I have added a quick interactive tutorial which hopefully can start new users off on the right foot.

SINGLE PLAYER

I have added a dedicated section to single player which does not require creating a session through steam. This single player mode also includes the benefit of pausing the game (defenders and enemies) when opening the menu.

GAME SPEED MULTIPLIERS

This feature was the highest requested. I have added the option to set the game speed for players to: 1x | 1.5x | 2x. I would like to add a shorter version of the main game mode in the future, however for now hopefully this helps with players who cannot dedicate 35 minutes to one match.

~SMALL UPDATES~

Crop market will no longer incorrectly show 0 crops.

Fixed the bug which caused some locations to become unusable

Corrected some typos

Randomizing an Ultimate can no longer produce the same Ultimate

Removed the "Sell all" buttons for crops (You must now use the crop market)