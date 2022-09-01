 Skip to content

Dono's Tale Playtest update for 1 September 2022

fixes from minor bugs from last update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

the last update caused a few bugs.

bug fixes

  • fixed issue with not displaying collectibles and time record properly
  • fixed major bug crash in thunder level

General changes

  • new level icons in level select
  • new music track for 1-3

