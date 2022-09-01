fixes from minor bugs from last update

the last update caused a few bugs.
bug fixes
- fixed issue with not displaying collectibles and time record properly
- fixed major bug crash in thunder level
General changes
- new level icons in level select
- new music track for 1-3
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
the last update caused a few bugs.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update