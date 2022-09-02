Update Notes for Sept 1

This patch has these fixes:
- For players who have seen the endgame but had the game freeze before the credits, this will unlock the achievement for finishing the game. If you have previously passed the conditions for this achievement, it will unlock on loading into the menu. NB: We have been unable to reproduce this issue on Steam, but are including it here as a failsafe.
- A fix for the issue where players were not triggering the Another Reality achievement. If you have previously passed the conditions for this, the achievement will unlock on entering the grid.
- A fix for the issue where players who force quit the game, or in some cases use a cloud save, when loading the game fail to regenerate thumbnails (the game will tell you it is ‘reloading save data’. This should now be fixed.
- A fix for the issue where players who enter and exit Image Mode without teleporting during the tutorial will lose subtitles until they return to the grid.
Changed files in this update