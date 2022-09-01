Dota 2 update for 1 September 2022
ClientVersion 5405
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Whitewind Battlemage Skirt
- Modified Economy Item: Whitewind Battlemage Crown
- Modified Economy Item: Whitewind Battlemage Mantle
- Modified Economy Item: Whitewind Battlemage Staff
- Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 HUD
- Modified Economy Item: Stonefish Renegade Bracers
- Modified Economy Item: Stonefish Renegade Armor
- Modified Economy Item: Stonefish Renegade Pike
- Modified Economy Item: Stonefish Renegade Crown
- Modified Economy Item: Stonefish Renegade - Style Unlock I
- Modified Economy Item: Whitewind Battlemage - Style Unlock I
- Modified Economy Item: Isle of Dragons - Style Unlock I
- Modified Economy Item: Isle of Dragons Armor
- Modified Economy Item: Isle of Dragons Mask
- Modified Economy Item: Isle of Dragons Skirt
- Modified Economy Item: Isle of Dragons Ward
- Modified Economy Item: Isle of Dragons Sword
English Localization
- DOTA_Trivia_Points_Tooltip_Text:
Compete with your Party to see who can earn the most Trivia Points while you're in the queue.<br><br>Each correct answer is worth 100 Trivia Points, and if less than 50% of players in the world answer correctly, then you will also receive bonus points for the question's difficulty.<br><br>Earn Battle Pass Achievements for winning enough Trivia Points over the course of the event.›
