 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 1 September 2022

ClientVersion 5405

Share · View all patches · Build 9436073 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Whitewind Battlemage Skirt
  • Modified Economy Item: Whitewind Battlemage Crown
  • Modified Economy Item: Whitewind Battlemage Mantle
  • Modified Economy Item: Whitewind Battlemage Staff
  • Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 HUD
  • Modified Economy Item: Stonefish Renegade Bracers
  • Modified Economy Item: Stonefish Renegade Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Stonefish Renegade Pike
  • Modified Economy Item: Stonefish Renegade Crown
  • Modified Economy Item: Stonefish Renegade - Style Unlock I
  • Modified Economy Item: Whitewind Battlemage - Style Unlock I
  • Modified Economy Item: Isle of Dragons - Style Unlock I
  • Modified Economy Item: Isle of Dragons Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Isle of Dragons Mask
  • Modified Economy Item: Isle of Dragons Skirt
  • Modified Economy Item: Isle of Dragons Ward
  • Modified Economy Item: Isle of Dragons Sword

English Localization

  • DOTA_Trivia_Points_Tooltip_Text: Compete with your Party to see who can earn the most Trivia Points while you're in the queue.<br><br>Each correct answer is worth 100 Trivia Points, and if less than 50% of players in the world answer correctly, then you will also receive bonus points for the question's difficulty.<br><br>Earn Battle Pass Achievements for winning enough Trivia Points over the course of the event.Compete with your Party to see who can earn the most Trivia Points while you're in the queue.<br><br>Each correct answer is worth 100 Trivia Points, and if less than 50% of players in the world answer correctly, then you will also receive bonus points for the question's difficulty.

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link