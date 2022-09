Share · View all patches · Build 9436056 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 23:09:18 UTC by Wendy

After each round, when the leaderboard is shown, the game will now also write the results to a CSV file.

The format of the lastMatchResults.csv file is:

position, playername, steps, kills

The CSV will be saved to

Windows: %userprofile%\AppData\LocalLow\Base Software\Live Maze

Linux: $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/unity3d or $HOME/.config/unity3d

Mac: ~/Library/Application Support/Base Software/Live Maze