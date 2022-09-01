[v1.06] Map Coordinate fixes, Better Air control, and other minor fixes

PATCH NOTES
[v1.06]
This is a large update that fixes a bunch of mismatched map coordinates, improves player movement control when airborne, improves some tiles and backgrounds, fixes collision issues when on moving vertical platforms and elevators, and fixes a bunch of other minor bugs. Full patch notes below.
This patch fixes almost all of the known bugs to me. In the next patch, I plan to add keyboard rebindings and possibly custom map markers to the map.
Full list of changes:
- Fixes around a dozen rooms with mismatched map coordinates, and add some missing rooms to the map
- Improve air mobility for better jumping precision and tighter controls
- Increase walljump height
- Fix collision bug on elevators and vertical moving platforms
- Fixes some missing background tiles
- Fixes objective not updating when opening the tower gate after gathering all 4 power cells
- Increase final boss sword durability
- Update/Improve final boss music mixdown
- Increase ALI range and brightness in dark areas
- Add ground friction to emeralds to stop from sliding away
- Fix stamina achievement to trigger at 50 instead of 52, update achievement description
- Improve mini sawdisc thrower and change his color to not blend in with the grass
- Update control preset description in options menu
- Improve blood splatter behavior
- Minor music adjustments in snowpeak area
- Improve whip boss collisions with ghost platforms
- Update backgrounds in depths level to clash less with foreground
- Numerous other minor fixes and improvements
