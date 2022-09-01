 Skip to content

REDSHOT update for 1 September 2022

[v1.06] Map Coordinate fixes, Better Air control, and other minor fixes

PATCH NOTES

[v1.06]

This is a large update that fixes a bunch of mismatched map coordinates, improves player movement control when airborne, improves some tiles and backgrounds, fixes collision issues when on moving vertical platforms and elevators, and fixes a bunch of other minor bugs. Full patch notes below.

This patch fixes almost all of the known bugs to me. In the next patch, I plan to add keyboard rebindings and possibly custom map markers to the map.

Full list of changes:
  • Fixes around a dozen rooms with mismatched map coordinates, and add some missing rooms to the map
  • Improve air mobility for better jumping precision and tighter controls
  • Increase walljump height
  • Fix collision bug on elevators and vertical moving platforms
  • Fixes some missing background tiles
  • Fixes objective not updating when opening the tower gate after gathering all 4 power cells
  • Increase final boss sword durability
  • Update/Improve final boss music mixdown
  • Increase ALI range and brightness in dark areas
  • Add ground friction to emeralds to stop from sliding away
  • Fix stamina achievement to trigger at 50 instead of 52, update achievement description
  • Improve mini sawdisc thrower and change his color to not blend in with the grass
  • Update control preset description in options menu
  • Improve blood splatter behavior
  • Minor music adjustments in snowpeak area
  • Improve whip boss collisions with ghost platforms
  • Update backgrounds in depths level to clash less with foreground
  • Numerous other minor fixes and improvements

