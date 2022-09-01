(09/01/22) - 312 UPDATE

LEVELS:
- New Staging Branch, included 'offline, co-op/invite' play on a small demo map.
- New Spawn changes, location, and 'fall area' includes.
WEAPONS:
- New 'Death Loop' sidearm added.
- New 'Factory Revolver' sidearm added.
CLOTHING:
- New 'Forester Z' set added, includes backpack, hoodie, pants, boots, helmet, goggles, and flashlight.
- New 'Xio Factory' set added, includes backpack, hoodie, pants, boots, helmet, and a wristwatch.
RESOURCES:
- New economy item(s) includes 'Zombie Teeth' used by traders to buy and sell.
- New recourse items added - Wax, Tallow, Plastic, Paper, and Glass.
- New zombie parts added when looted - Arms, Head, Forearm, Legs, Torso, Hands.
- New recipes added for grinding.
ITEM CHANGES:
- All items received a color quality level - basic, common, rare, epic, and legendary.
- New vendors added - resource vendor, XIO vendor, Forest vendor, and handyman vendor.
- Weather and lighting changes to improve atmosphere(s).
- Main menu changes to background.
Changed files in this update