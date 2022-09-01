 Skip to content

Xio: Survival update for 1 September 2022

(09/01/22) - 312 UPDATE

(09/01/22) - 312 UPDATE

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

LEVELS:

  • New Staging Branch, included 'offline, co-op/invite' play on a small demo map.
  • New Spawn changes, location, and 'fall area' includes.
    WEAPONS:
  • New 'Death Loop' sidearm added.
  • New 'Factory Revolver' sidearm added.
    CLOTHING:
  • New 'Forester Z' set added, includes backpack, hoodie, pants, boots, helmet, goggles, and flashlight.
  • New 'Xio Factory' set added, includes backpack, hoodie, pants, boots, helmet, and a wristwatch.
    RESOURCES:
  • New economy item(s) includes 'Zombie Teeth' used by traders to buy and sell.
  • New recourse items added - Wax, Tallow, Plastic, Paper, and Glass.
  • New zombie parts added when looted - Arms, Head, Forearm, Legs, Torso, Hands.
  • New recipes added for grinding.
    ITEM CHANGES:
  • All items received a color quality level - basic, common, rare, epic, and legendary.
  • New vendors added - resource vendor, XIO vendor, Forest vendor, and handyman vendor.
  • Weather and lighting changes to improve atmosphere(s).
  • Main menu changes to background.

Changed files in this update

