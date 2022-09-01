Added a confirmation/undo system for tile deletion to help prevent weird life loss tile deletions or just misclicks. Not sure what you deleted? Now you know and can change it if necessary.

Tweaked a mess of tile descriptions, including straightening out some inconsistencies in the use of : and - .

Fixed some minor minor hiccups, like hovering over tiles working while choosing a Smith upgrade.

Renamed Cool Down to Douse. It was fun while it lasted but there's just no reason to leave that source of confusion.

Fixed a bug allowing you to replace malignant evils with other evils via Guardian Demon.

Slash and Burn description said it did 4 damage per tile drained, this was incorrect. It does 3, text is updated.

Fixed a bug where a tile that was transformed into a shrine was not turning into fog on use. This should be the case: If you use a Grimoire and turn a tile into a Monument, using the Monument to enshrine that location will turn whatever that underlying tile was into a fog.

Changed the menu sliding to normal speed even when fast is on, also fixed a bug where they were disappearing too quickly.

Corrected that hideous oversight of 'change 1 tiles'. Now switches to singular.

Undo is the biggest addition, the rest is some minor clarifications in descriptions (and a few bug fixes most people hopefully didn't notice).

Warning to you guys, I have not gone in and sorted out the 'Past' area's glitchiness on patching yet. It is very possible if you go in there and try to look at run from the previous version you will experience weird visual errors or a crash. Sorry about that! It will work fine to look at runs from this patch.