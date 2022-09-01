 Skip to content

FutaDomWorld update for 1 September 2022

FutaDomWorld v0.9.0, Sally Part 1!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Sally Part One (Accessible from the gym if you have adequate STR)
  • Girl's Night Out With Chloe (Accessible from the Irish pub)
  • Dramatically reduced overall size due to file compression
  • Removed legacy censored files from package

