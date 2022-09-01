 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 1 September 2022

2022.9.2update

Patchnotes
  • When damaged by a storm, the message will only be sent once even if multiple territories are damaged.
    ・When attacked by senior vassals, reconciliation was limited to surrender or not.
  • Made it clear that options that cannot be selected with diplomatic commands are not selectable.
    ・Fixed to ignore summoning orders for senior vassals in civil war.
    ・Fixed so that senior vassals in civil war do not report to the daimyo.
    ・On the successor selection screen, if there is a personnel magistrate, the personnel magistrate will be displayed.
    ・Slightly changed the processing of cooperation during battle
    ・Changed the initial LV value of "Large Army Operation" at all bases depending on the era (S2 is Lv1, S3 is Lv3, S4 is Lv5)
    ・Sometimes the display of the list of all units and the number of units the player is currently participating in are inconsistent.
    Fixed bugs
    ・When you are a vassal, if you make a "request to become a vassal" to your lord and conclude negotiations
    Fixed a bug that prevented the game from progressing
    ・Other minor fixes

