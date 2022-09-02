APPAREL CUSTOMIZATION AND LEADERBOARDS

Apparel Customization Added
- You can now choose to customize your character’s apparel with new unlockable items including hats, sneakers, shirts, and shorts.
Choose Your Character
- You will be able to choose which character you play with (Calamity, All Good, Bori, Now You See Me).
Leaderboard Maintenance
- Updating our leaderboard system to improve player statistics tracking across single player and multiplayer game modes. Please note leaderboards will be seasonal up until the full game’s release.
