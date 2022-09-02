 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blacktop Hoops update for 2 September 2022

APPAREL CUSTOMIZATION AND LEADERBOARDS

Share · View all patches · Build 9435725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Apparel Customization Added

  • You can now choose to customize your character’s apparel with new unlockable items including hats, sneakers, shirts, and shorts.

Choose Your Character

  • You will be able to choose which character you play with (Calamity, All Good, Bori, Now You See Me).

Leaderboard Maintenance

  • Updating our leaderboard system to improve player statistics tracking across single player and multiplayer game modes. Please note leaderboards will be seasonal up until the full game’s release.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1945251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link