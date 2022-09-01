Noble Fates 0.26.1.41 Released!

Hotfix
Fix for crash in Third Person
Fix for crash related to Cooking
Fix for crash related to Equipment
Fix for crash related to Farming
Fix for crash related to Escapees```
