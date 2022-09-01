 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 1 September 2022

Noble Fates 0.26.1.41 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 


Fix for crash in Third Person  
Fix for crash related to Cooking  
Fix for crash related to Equipment  
Fix for crash related to Farming  
Fix for crash related to Escapees```

