Patch Notes Hot Fix v0.5.1 b3256

Hello Knights!

With your help, we’ve identified some issues that we feel couldn’t wait until our next update. Please see below for the full list of inclusions for this hot fix update.

Fixes & Changes

Renamed the Bulwark mod to Safeguard

Updated description for Ember Blade Thrust mod regarding stun and knockback

Repositioned Arlan’s dialogue in the Nexus shop

Added hours to the run timer to prevent a bug that was causing the time to reset to 00:00 if exceeding an hour

Adjusted the volume on various sounds

Fixed a bug that was not properly equipping the first mod when unlocking from a new slot

Fixed a bug that was preventing mods from being equipped for the host if equipped via the left click button

Fixed an issue with the ultimate skin being applied incorrectly to other weapons

Fixed a bug that was preventing the increased damage from the difficulty modifier to be applied when equipped with the Safeguard mod

Fixed a bug that was preventing the proper visuals from being shown on shared weapons

Fixed a bug with resetting the Ember Tree that was counting towards unlocking weapons

Fixed an issue that was allowing Weald Wolf to jump out of bounds of a room

Fixed a bug where the Chained status was not preventing Warrior Wisps from moving

Fixed an issue related to Knight’s Charge and dashing through pedestals in the Nexus shop

Fixed some collision issues in Wightsbury and the Nexus

Fixed a bug with the crows in Wightsbury that was preventing them from animating

Fixed some visual issues related to the Mimic rooms

Fixed a bug related to the player glow disappearing after skipping through the game over sequence

Fixed a bug that was causing some sounds to persist

Doom Turtle