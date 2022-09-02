Patch Notes Hot Fix v0.5.1 b3256

Hello Knights!
With your help, we’ve identified some issues that we feel couldn’t wait until our next update. Please see below for the full list of inclusions for this hot fix update.
Fixes & Changes
- Renamed the Bulwark mod to Safeguard
- Updated description for Ember Blade Thrust mod regarding stun and knockback
- Repositioned Arlan’s dialogue in the Nexus shop
- Added hours to the run timer to prevent a bug that was causing the time to reset to 00:00 if exceeding an hour
- Adjusted the volume on various sounds
- Fixed a bug that was not properly equipping the first mod when unlocking from a new slot
- Fixed a bug that was preventing mods from being equipped for the host if equipped via the left click button
- Fixed an issue with the ultimate skin being applied incorrectly to other weapons
- Fixed a bug that was preventing the increased damage from the difficulty modifier to be applied when equipped with the Safeguard mod
- Fixed a bug that was preventing the proper visuals from being shown on shared weapons
- Fixed a bug with resetting the Ember Tree that was counting towards unlocking weapons
- Fixed an issue that was allowing Weald Wolf to jump out of bounds of a room
- Fixed a bug where the Chained status was not preventing Warrior Wisps from moving
- Fixed an issue related to Knight’s Charge and dashing through pedestals in the Nexus shop
- Fixed some collision issues in Wightsbury and the Nexus
- Fixed a bug with the crows in Wightsbury that was preventing them from animating
- Fixed some visual issues related to the Mimic rooms
- Fixed a bug related to the player glow disappearing after skipping through the game over sequence
- Fixed a bug that was causing some sounds to persist
Doom Turtle
