Patch version 1.0.37

Greetings, folks! I had some changes I wanted to make after Tuesday's patch, and it turned out that I was able to implement those changes very quickly, so I said to myself: "why not just push it out?" And so I have!

There are some cool changes to the way the game handles knockback into characters and spiked barricades, an in-game controls reference for gamepads, and more! Here are the new changes and improvements:

-- objects that deal damage when attacked (such as Spiked Barricades) now damage their attackers even when they are destroyed by the attack.

-- knocking units into damaging objects (e.g. Spiked Barricades) now not only deals the knocked-back unit regular collision damage, it also queues up bonus damage as though they'd attacked the object. (Shove them backwards into the spikes for a backstab multiplier!)

-- knocking an enemy into one of your allies can now trigger a counterattack on the enemy from that ally! (For this to work, the ally must have a melee-range counterattack available and they cannot be facing away from the enemy.) Note that your ally will still take collision damage if you do this--but the enemy will take a lot more damage overall!

-- added a gamepad controls submenu to the settings window laying out what function each gamepad button has.

-- fixed: in Crypt Diving, if turn 21 dialogue ending the battle failed to trigger due to the player already clearing all of the map's enemies, the player would simply remain stuck on the map.

-- fixed: the game would prevent characters from counterattacking AOE attacks if the attacker was facing the same direction as the would-be counterattacker, even if the attacker was not actually located behind them.

-- new script actions supported: IfGamepadGoTo and IfGamepadRun. These go to a specified dialogue branch number or run (a) specified script(s) if the player is using a gamepad to play the game.

At this point, I'm pretty happy with the state Telepath Tactics Liberated is in. I'll continue to support the game, but I need going to start shifting development focus toward getting Together in Battle ready for its January 2023 Early Access debut.

If you haven't done so yet, I recommend going ahead and wishlisting Together in Battle--it's going to be something special! ;)

Tactically yours,

Craig