PATCH 1.1.10690.0 is now live!

Hello Engineers,

Recently we have released a Patch & New Content Roadmap indicating the next steps in reaching the stars of perfection.

Though it suggested an extensive Project Overhaul update, we involved our engineers who, incentivized by players' additional feedback, also took care of supplementary corrections.

As the result, we have a bigger and more advanced update, including fixes and improvements, that we want to introduce today!

Check out the PATCH NOTES:

Improvements:

• Deactivateable Systems: Systems can now manually be deactivated and re-activated again (will not produce resources while deactivated, but will also cost no maintenance)

• Several new resource colors for wires in ASL (Liquid Gas, Water, Temperature)

• Localized AI: Spoken texts by AI voice are now available in multiple languages instead of just English (adjustable via settings menu)

• Improved System Placing: Players can now place multiple systems of the same kind in succession on the ASL grid

Balancing:

• Adjusted interest rates for banks

• Decreased atmosphere needs for HCA and CAB workforce modules

• Decreased workforce requirement for unlocking LPI research project from 600 to 550

• Slightly adjusted project rewards for all 3 difficulty settings

• Reduced overall error probabilities

• Reduced the size of the collider of A2B2 connector, so they can be built next to each other

Bugfixes:

• Fixed erroneous sorting of project research hints

• Fixed unlocking the threshold for achievement “Architect”

• Fixed stat updates for when progress-based achievements get unlocked

• Fixed required mission systems' faulty display in mission project requirements

Be sure to let us know how the current changes work for you and stay tuned for the next updates!