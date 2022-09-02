 Skip to content

Heliotropism update for 2 September 2022

1.24 Mutation Cards Visual Overhaul

Share · View all patches · Build 9435533 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Team's Thoughts

This week we put a little break on our Ascention implementation to look into some visual aspects of the game, let us know your opinion on those.

Additions

New Mutation Card Visuals

  • Changes depending on how you obtained such mutation
  • 5 Different backgrounds: Regular, Random, Free, Sigil and Creative

New Crisis Dial

  • The Crisis drawer now uses a dial instead of a number to show the current crisis duration
  • If Cernunnos' Omen mutation is active, the drawer is always open

New Steam Achievements

  • There is now an achievement for every ascention level beaten
  • If you already did them in the past, completing an Ascention V run should give you all of them

Optimizations

  • Made some changes to save files, new save files should be up to 90% smaller and up to 1000% faster to load

Fixes

  • Fixed flowers behaving weirdly on the first day of a transition before any change was made to leaves
  • Fixed some mutation tooltips not displaying the mutation card properly

