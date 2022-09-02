1.24 Mutation Cards Visual Overhaul

Team's Thoughts

This week we put a little break on our Ascention implementation to look into some visual aspects of the game, let us know your opinion on those.

Additions

New Mutation Card Visuals

Changes depending on how you obtained such mutation

5 Different backgrounds: Regular, Random, Free, Sigil and Creative

New Crisis Dial

The Crisis drawer now uses a dial instead of a number to show the current crisis duration

If Cernunnos' Omen mutation is active, the drawer is always open

New Steam Achievements

There is now an achievement for every ascention level beaten

If you already did them in the past, completing an Ascention V run should give you all of them

Optimizations

Made some changes to save files, new save files should be up to 90% smaller and up to 1000% faster to load

Fixes