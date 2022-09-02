1.24 Mutation Cards Visual Overhaul

Team's Thoughts
This week we put a little break on our Ascention implementation to look into some visual aspects of the game, let us know your opinion on those.
Additions
New Mutation Card Visuals
- Changes depending on how you obtained such mutation
- 5 Different backgrounds: Regular, Random, Free, Sigil and Creative
New Crisis Dial
- The Crisis drawer now uses a dial instead of a number to show the current crisis duration
- If Cernunnos' Omen mutation is active, the drawer is always open
New Steam Achievements
- There is now an achievement for every ascention level beaten
- If you already did them in the past, completing an Ascention V run should give you all of them
Optimizations
- Made some changes to save files, new save files should be up to 90% smaller and up to 1000% faster to load
Fixes
- Fixed flowers behaving weirdly on the first day of a transition before any change was made to leaves
- Fixed some mutation tooltips not displaying the mutation card properly
Changed files in this update