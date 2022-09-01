- Homing Laser exclamation appears a lot more centered on the screen making it actually useful
- Fixed no Powerup Timer in Classic Mode
- Fixed Adventure Map not initializing properly after restarting Adventure data
- Fixed Turn up boss music toggle in options | Disabled the HUD Upscale toggle(as its basically useless as is, it will be changed into Classic HUD display in the future) | Disabled Touch input and related options such as DoubleTap to Shoot and OnScreen Buttons as it could've been confusing to some Players and the game is not even out on mobile devices yet
SSS222: HyperSpace update for 1 September 2022
Release 1.0.1 / Build 7.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
