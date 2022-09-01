UI and Undo Tuning Update

Update Notes 1.1.1
Hey everyone,
This update should really help if you've been missing undo checkpoints in the final levels. I'm pretty happy with the game state now. Let me know what you think. Thanks everyone, sorry it took a week to sort out these issues.
-rob
- Undo checkpoints register even when a puck is stuck on a portal (e.g. levels 83, 84, 85, and 86) or stuck on a ratcheter (e.g. level 75) or stuck on a kicker (e.g. level 39)
- Keyboard hotkey defaults for reset changed to 'R' and undo changed to 'Z' to better align with PC conventions. These can be remapped in the options screen.
- Greatly reduced the lightning FX frequency. Lightning only plays to highlight a puck that goes off screen, when the game is at idle (> 3 mins), when toggling on the background FX in the options screen to better indicate the toggle functionality, and in the credits screen.
- Added a lightning glyph to the background FX toggle on the options screen for clarity.
Changed files in this update