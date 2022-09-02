 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 2 September 2022

0.550.4 - High Output

  • Fixed a race condition that could cause the game to crash when you brought back a large output to the station.
  • Improved performance of the dive summary screen.

