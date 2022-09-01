Hotfix 521138

Changes
- Renamed Wickerbottom’s “Mind's Eye Life Amulet” to “Mind's Eye Amulet”.
- Hound Mounds will now generate Ice Hounds in Winter similarly to how it generates Fire Hounds in Summer.
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
- Fixed Birds of the World from not spawning birds.
- Fixed trying to store invalid recipes in the Cook Book.
- Fixed spiced foods not unlocking the base food recipe in the Cook Book.
- Fixed Grumble Bees from Apicultural Notes not following players through wormholes or long distances.
- Fixed Grumble Bees from Apicultural Notes getting stuck in the world if their loyalty changed to the Bee Queen while being too far from their new leader.
- Construction Amulets will no longer consume charges nor display active use in the crafting menu if the recipe is not discounted.
- Toadstool’s Sporecaps will no longer spawn on top of ponds.
- Fixed where some periodically spawned entities would sink even on boats.
- Fixed a small typo in Walter’s speech file.
- Fixed the Suspicious Peeper not hitting a player if they are standing still at maximum attack range.
Art
- Fixed Insulated Pack and Chef Pouch not having water floating FX.
- Fixed Victorian axe highlights.
- Fixed missing cuff’s in Wes’ Fool’s Ensemble.
- Fixed burnt Nautopilot not displaying properly.
- Fixed missing fire FX on burning Rockjaws.
- Fixed some missing Steam Inventory skins art.
- Fixed missing hand FX for End Table skins when extinguishing.
- Fixed an issue with mod characters disappearing from the Character Select screen.
- Fixed the Mad Scientist Lab having a partially transparent wheel.
- Cleaned up Winona’s Caroler’s Gloves art.
- Fixed missing feet in Wilson’s Rumpled Outfit.
Notes for Modders
‘c_gonext()’ now snaps the camera on use.
