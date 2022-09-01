 Skip to content

Don't Starve Together update for 1 September 2022

Hotfix 521138

Changes

  • Renamed Wickerbottom’s “Mind's Eye Life Amulet” to “Mind's Eye Amulet”.
  • Hound Mounds will now generate Ice Hounds in Winter similarly to how it generates Fire Hounds in Summer.

Bug Fixes

  • Gameplay

    • Fixed Birds of the World from not spawning birds.
    • Fixed trying to store invalid recipes in the Cook Book.
    • Fixed spiced foods not unlocking the base food recipe in the Cook Book.
    • Fixed Grumble Bees from Apicultural Notes not following players through wormholes or long distances.
    • Fixed Grumble Bees from Apicultural Notes getting stuck in the world if their loyalty changed to the Bee Queen while being too far from their new leader.
    • Construction Amulets will no longer consume charges nor display active use in the crafting menu if the recipe is not discounted.
    • Toadstool’s Sporecaps will no longer spawn on top of ponds.
    • Fixed where some periodically spawned entities would sink even on boats.
    • Fixed a small typo in Walter’s speech file.
    • Fixed the Suspicious Peeper not hitting a player if they are standing still at maximum attack range.

  • Art

    • Fixed Insulated Pack and Chef Pouch not having water floating FX.
    • Fixed Victorian axe highlights.
    • Fixed missing cuff’s in Wes’ Fool’s Ensemble.
    • Fixed burnt Nautopilot not displaying properly.
    • Fixed missing fire FX on burning Rockjaws.
    • Fixed some missing Steam Inventory skins art.
    • Fixed missing hand FX for End Table skins when extinguishing.
    • Fixed an issue with mod characters disappearing from the Character Select screen.
    • Fixed the Mad Scientist Lab having a partially transparent wheel.
    • Cleaned up Winona’s Caroler’s Gloves art.
    • Fixed missing feet in Wilson’s Rumpled Outfit.

Notes for Modders
‘c_gonext()’ now snaps the camera on use.

