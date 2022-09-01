 Skip to content

SCP: Containment Breach Remastered update for 1 September 2022

Update v1.3.55.692

In version 1.3.55.692, the launcher was completely redesigned and the rarity of a few rooms have been changed.

Room Rarity Changes

  • room2sroom (The office containing SCP-420-J) The chance of this room spawning in a seed has been increased.
  • room2toilets (The bathroom containing SCP-489-J) The chance of this room spawning in a seed has been increased.

Launcher Changes

The launcher has been completely redesigned adding support for higher resolutions in the list.

Pre v1.3:

Post v1.3:

