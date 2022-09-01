Update v1.3.55.692

In version 1.3.55.692, the launcher was completely redesigned and the rarity of a few rooms have been changed.
Room Rarity Changes
- room2sroom (The office containing SCP-420-J) The chance of this room spawning in a seed has been increased.
- room2toilets (The bathroom containing SCP-489-J) The chance of this room spawning in a seed has been increased.
Launcher Changes
The launcher has been completely redesigned adding support for higher resolutions in the list.
Pre v1.3:
Post v1.3:
Changed files in this update