Update v1.3.55.692

In version 1.3.55.692, the launcher was completely redesigned and the rarity of a few rooms have been changed.

Room Rarity Changes

room2sroom (The office containing SCP-420-J) The chance of this room spawning in a seed has been increased.

Launcher Changes

The launcher has been completely redesigned adding support for higher resolutions in the list.

