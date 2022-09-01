

The 2022 Battle Pass has arrived to fill the rest of the year with epic amounts of Dota fun. Featuring two parts that span the next four months — with Part I celebrating the majesty of The International and Part II arriving after the tournament to usher in a frosty twist on Diretide — this Battle Pass offers a host of special features and legendary rewards.

In addition to multiple Mythical and Immortal treasures, you can find new Arcana items for Faceless Void and Razor; Personas for Phantom Assassin and Crystal Maiden; a Prestige set for Primal Beast; an evolving courier; a special Mystery Announcer Pack and so much more. Some are already available (or coming soon), and others will arrive in Part II.

Explore the 2022 Battle Pass web page for more details, and stay tuned for more updates on features for The International which will be added soon — like the new Sticker Capsules, an all-new way to support your favorite players, teams, and talent while creating a record of Dota's crowning event.

Introducing Regional Pricing

Dota is a global passion, and increasing the ability for fans around the world to participate in the ultimate celebration of Dota's community and professional talent is an important goal. To help, this year's Battle Pass features regional pricing for the level 1 Battle Pass, which will increase the affordability of this year's offerings in many parts of the world.

The International Regional Qualifiers

The top twelve teams in the DPC standings have already qualified for The International. Now we move on to the next stage: the Regional Qualifiers. The action begins on September 3rd and continues through September 18th. Watch teams from all six regions compete in their own regional tournaments, with the winners of each securing invitations to The International in Singapore, where the true challenge awaits.

Make sure to enter your predictions in the Battle Pass today for a chance to win bonus Battle Points if you can guess the results of the Regional Qualifiers correctly.

Not to be lost amongst all of the excitement, today's update also features a seasonal refresh for Dota Plus — including this year's Autumnal Treasure, available for purchase with shards. Exclusive to Dota Plus members, this treasure features all new sets for Razor, Naga Siren, Monkey King, Disruptor, Outworld Destroyer, Medusa, Phantom Lancer, and Skywrath Mage. There's also a chance to unlock the Eager Drocsnozzle courier, who trots in bearing random prismatic and kinetic gems.



A new Battle Report will be available for Dota Plus subscribers to check out their highlights from the previous season. This update includes some new additions for Battle Reports going forward, such as Turbo games included in the report’s games, a calendar view to see when you played, and some analysis filters for comparing Aghanim’s Shard and Scepter purchase stats across games.

Today also unveils a new set of Dota Plus quests to shore up your shard stash for new relics and the Seasonal Treasure — offering up to 115,200 shards over the course of the season. Guild rewards have also been updated, making new emoticons, sprays, and chat wheels available to high-scoring guilds.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Guild Tier[/th]

[th]Rewards[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Silver[/td]

[td]

Emoticon - slardar_sleepy

Emoticon - storm_clap

Emoticon - tb_laugh

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gold[/td]

[td]

Spray - Slark Love

Spray - Bear Cry

Spray - Tusk Snowball

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Platinum[/td]

[td]

Chat Wheel - "This guy has no chill"

Chat Wheel - "Красавчик!"

Chat Wheel - "拜托谁去杀了他吧"

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]