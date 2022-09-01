 Skip to content

Urge update for 1 September 2022

Hazardous blob, player body, guarding with anything - v0.20

Urge update for 1 September 2022

Hazardous blob, player body, guarding with anything - v0.20

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

Another update is here! Introducing a new hazard, full body awareness, possibility to guard with anything, some changes and a few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.

See you in two weeks!

ADDED

  • procedural hazardous blob (random spawn)
  • player body
  • guarding with anything (guns, melee, usableItems, etc.)
  • object pushing (with your body)
  • Pericolvann container ship interior
  • underground area new objects/props/improvements
  • aiming weapon wobble by movement speed
  • sounds for weapon switch & guarding
  • new collectable log back pages on some existing logs
  • new herb that maxes out your stamina

CHANGED

  • you can now flip or align a collectable log by guarding
  • guarding is now effective even in transition (by angle)
  • you can no longer aim with a chainsaw
  • bone always spawns after digging up a shallow grave
  • Urlid purifier can hold 5x bigger volumes (jerry can) & starts purifying only if full
  • breaking solidified Urid doesn't spawn Urdust anymore
  • reduced enemy spawn new game cooldown (easy = 1day, horror = 0.2day)
  • max pistol rounds limit is now 20
  • improved flashlight hint & battery description
  • removed car pushing key due to body pushing addition

FIXED

  • if going asleep too early, there would be no time skip
  • random spawns weren't spawning around Pericolvann & past the swamp area
  • pause menu background not stretching correctly with some resolutions
  • neutral enemies being overly friendly

