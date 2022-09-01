Hazardous blob, player body, guarding with anything - v0.20

Hey Everyone,
Another update is here! Introducing a new hazard, full body awareness, possibility to guard with anything, some changes and a few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.
See you in two weeks!
ADDED
- procedural hazardous blob (random spawn)
- player body
- guarding with anything (guns, melee, usableItems, etc.)
- object pushing (with your body)
- Pericolvann container ship interior
- underground area new objects/props/improvements
- aiming weapon wobble by movement speed
- sounds for weapon switch & guarding
- new collectable log back pages on some existing logs
- new herb that maxes out your stamina
CHANGED
- you can now flip or align a collectable log by guarding
- guarding is now effective even in transition (by angle)
- you can no longer aim with a chainsaw
- bone always spawns after digging up a shallow grave
- Urlid purifier can hold 5x bigger volumes (jerry can) & starts purifying only if full
- breaking solidified Urid doesn't spawn Urdust anymore
- reduced enemy spawn new game cooldown (easy = 1day, horror = 0.2day)
- max pistol rounds limit is now 20
- improved flashlight hint & battery description
- removed car pushing key due to body pushing addition
FIXED
- if going asleep too early, there would be no time skip
- random spawns weren't spawning around Pericolvann & past the swamp area
- pause menu background not stretching correctly with some resolutions
- neutral enemies being overly friendly
Changed files in this update