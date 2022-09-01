Hazardous blob, player body, guarding with anything - v0.20

Hey Everyone,

Another update is here! Introducing a new hazard, full body awareness, possibility to guard with anything, some changes and a few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.

See you in two weeks!

ADDED

procedural hazardous blob (random spawn)

player body

guarding with anything (guns, melee, usableItems, etc.)

object pushing (with your body)

Pericolvann container ship interior

underground area new objects/props/improvements

aiming weapon wobble by movement speed

sounds for weapon switch & guarding

new collectable log back pages on some existing logs

new herb that maxes out your stamina

CHANGED

you can now flip or align a collectable log by guarding

guarding is now effective even in transition (by angle)

you can no longer aim with a chainsaw

bone always spawns after digging up a shallow grave

Urlid purifier can hold 5x bigger volumes (jerry can) & starts purifying only if full

breaking solidified Urid doesn't spawn Urdust anymore

reduced enemy spawn new game cooldown (easy = 1day, horror = 0.2day)

max pistol rounds limit is now 20

improved flashlight hint & battery description

removed car pushing key due to body pushing addition

FIXED