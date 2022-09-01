 Skip to content

Urban Tale update for 1 September 2022

v1.0.10 is Live! + More to come

Update 1.0.10 is live.

The summer slowed us down a bit (sorry about that) but here is another game update.
Also, we are currently working on a bigger update for the game, so look out for our announcements.

Changelog:

  • Beehive icon on crafting table fixed
  • A number of AI/Spouse have behaviors have been rebalanced to make a better partner
  • Beehive placement issue fixed
  • Added a few new NPC's (EXPERIMENTAL)
  • Added a few new items for crafting (EXPERIMENTAL)
  • Fixed an issue that prevented spawning of Mechanical Parts in the city
  • Fixed a few animation glitches on Female player 3
  • Fixed a rendering issues for the Strawberry Jam in your shop
  • Fixed a bug that prevented player from entering the Piksli building if they already had a Product Key in their inventory
  • Fixed a recipe bug where the item did reappear every day
  • Added s Steam Backup Cloud (EXPERIMENTAL-Not activated yet)
  • Stealing from NPC at night can yield more money now

