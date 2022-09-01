Dev Journal #1: The Icy Depths

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Adventurers!

We are excited to bring to you the very first dev log for Dungeons of Sundaria. We will be doing these to show you some sneak peeks and development progress on future updates for DoS!

This first one starts strong as well, with a new dungeon, improvements to melee, new languages, and more!

Please note that everything shown here is still a WIP and is coming soon!

So without further ado, let's hop into it.

New Dungeon Preview #1 – The Icy Depths

Deep within the Teberon Mountain Range to the north lies the the human stronghold of Korumak. The mountains are treacherous. Few Sundarians dare travel this far north. Whispers for ages have come to Galdrin's Crossing about the downfall of the human stronghold. Now new rumors of Goblin marauders being seen in the region with icy blue skin and glowing eyes, feasting upon the power of the mountain. As you gather your allies you head to the Korumak on the far side of a lake, you gaze up in horror at a monstrous crowned skull which leads to the Icy Depths.



Above: The main entrance of the Icy Depths!

Melee Combat 2.0

Champions and Rogues are about to turn the pain up to 1000! We've been hard at work on making multiple improvements to melee combat, including improved hitbox precision and enhanced feedback. Players can look forward to improved swing and impact animations, blood splatter visual effects, and sounds. We hope these changes will offer better control to our melee players to improve targeting and make the overall controls feel better.

New Languages Supported

We are pleased to announce that the following languages will be supported for all game text: Spanish, Japanese, Turkish, Russian, German, Italian, French, Chinese and Portuguese. Language options may be configured from the in-game Options menu.

Account Wide Shared Stash

We are super excited to announce that DoS will be receiving an Account Wide Shared Stash! A notorious Goblin Banker is arriving in Galdrin's Crossing to open the town's first bank. When completed, it will be a full-service shared stash, allowing players to store and transfer items across all heroes on their account. Players will receive their first large lockbox for free and can purchase additional storage space for a nominal fee.

Conclusion

That concludes the first Developer Journal, Adventurers!

This is something we are planning to do very regularly so plan to see a lot more of these in the future.

Till next time, Adventurers

Industry Games Team