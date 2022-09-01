 Skip to content

Planet S update for 1 September 2022

Planet S Version 0.2.1

Planet S update for 1 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! This is just a very small update to fix a couple of common issues.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a issue that caused the construction button in the resource menu to place a building that disappears after a couple of seconds (This fix has already been live for a couple of hours, this is just the official notice)
  • Fixed an issue that caused tooltips to sometimes get stuck on the screen
  • Fixed an issue in the background related to the UI that randomly caused the game to crash
  • Fixed an issue that prevented you from unlocking the "Master Mind" achievement
  • Fixed a typo in the german translation

We hope this adresses the random crash problem that some people reported after the 0.2.0 dropped yesterday, otherwise please let us know!

TeamJA

