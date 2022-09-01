Planet S Version 0.2.1

Hi everyone! This is just a very small update to fix a couple of common issues.

Bug fixes:

Fixed a issue that caused the construction button in the resource menu to place a building that disappears after a couple of seconds (This fix has already been live for a couple of hours, this is just the official notice)

Fixed an issue that caused tooltips to sometimes get stuck on the screen

Fixed an issue in the background related to the UI that randomly caused the game to crash

Fixed an issue that prevented you from unlocking the "Master Mind" achievement

Fixed a typo in the german translation

We hope this adresses the random crash problem that some people reported after the 0.2.0 dropped yesterday, otherwise please let us know!

TeamJA