NeoPiano update for 2 September 2022

NeoPiano - Update 1.4 is out !

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.4 is out !

Hi ! This update contains big fixes on the MIDI player and some new features and customization.
There are two new background, the water one represent an ocean and the pad one is a proof of concept to make input based background.

There is a non exhaustive list of changes :

  • A new MIDI File parser (You can now import any MIDI file).
  • New kind of "Neon" : Crystal Style.
  • 2 New background as proof of concept : Water and Pad
  • A new setting to enable stickers on the keys to help the qwerty players. Available in key tab settings
  • A new kind of input mode for qwerty player. Also available in key tab settings
  • An ambiant light can be enable in the background tab.
  • Fixed velocity blending disabled bug.
  • Your last used midi devices are now saved automatically as for the new qwerty input mode




