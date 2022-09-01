 Skip to content

Project Gunship update for 1 September 2022

Build 1.0 Hotfix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 9434888 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Releasing a quick hotfix to deal with a bug that prevents the player from changing their weapon. Would occur when the player had "none" in a weapon slot and they attempted to fire. Deactivating the camera with the right mouse button would change the weapon selection back to "SAFE," but you wouldn't be able to change the slot after that.

After the fix, I haven't been able to replicate the issue again. Be sure to comment or let me know via our discord if you continue to see this issue.

