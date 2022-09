Share · View all patches · Build 9434807 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 18:52:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello, everyone. This update addresses some of the issues you've brought to my attention.

Fixed a source of corrupted save files.

Fixed some instances of effects not de-spawning correctly.

Fixed an issue with soundtrack causing lag on chapter transitions.

Thank you for your reports, and if you continue to have trouble don't hesitate to contact me.