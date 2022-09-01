Beta updated to V3.29

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added:

It is now permissible to interact with the various equipment and backpack tables during Fast Track.

Fixed:

The test to permit a quest to be failed if the fail penalty is reputation points was incorrect.

A crash when acquiring a weapon.

A crash when going into post-quest following Fast Track.

When clicking on the table to replace an item in the back without damage, the item will be removed prior to adding the new item.

Added a missing "find" in The Dragon Armour paragraph 72.

The Buy Needed dialog has been adjusted so that purchasing oil, food, or picks will not cause the various post quest buttons to be enabled until after the dialog has been closed. This was causing items purchased alongside to be charged against gold pieces, but not added to inventory.