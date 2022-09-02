Patch Notes v1.0.7

Hey everyone!

It's been a little bit since our last patch, but today we're bringing yall a big patch to make up for it! Please keep the feedback coming and we'll keep implementing it and making the game even better! If you want to submit feedback or find a bug that needs squashing, please report it in our Discord through our ticketing system.

Additions/Changes:

Added color coded flag icons.

Added 13 new base building pieces in 3 new styles and updated the floor strip model.

Added 8 new craftable items including 5 paintings, a firewood rack for wood storage, an

area rug, compost bin, and the statue of courage.

Added a mechanic that highlights collectible items when your spirit is at a higher

threshold.

Added two new rare stones and ability upgrades.

Added a new resource to collect.

Added 12 new loot chests.

Adjusted the meditation mechanic so that health, hunger and thirst do not drain while

meditating.

Changed the demolition mechanic so that all items are drained straight into inventory

without the explosion mechanic.

Added additional tutorial text prompts.

Added descriptive text pop ups to all collectable items, crafting, and crafting items.

Adjusted multiple variables to better balance the gameplay experience.

Bug Fixes: