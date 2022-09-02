Patch Notes v1.0.7

Hey everyone!
It's been a little bit since our last patch, but today we're bringing yall a big patch to make up for it! Please keep the feedback coming and we'll keep implementing it and making the game even better! If you want to submit feedback or find a bug that needs squashing, please report it in our Discord through our ticketing system.
Additions/Changes:
- Added color coded flag icons.
- Added 13 new base building pieces in 3 new styles and updated the floor strip model.
- Added 8 new craftable items including 5 paintings, a firewood rack for wood storage, an
- area rug, compost bin, and the statue of courage.
- Added a mechanic that highlights collectible items when your spirit is at a higher
- threshold.
- Added two new rare stones and ability upgrades.
- Added a new resource to collect.
- Added 12 new loot chests.
- Adjusted the meditation mechanic so that health, hunger and thirst do not drain while
- meditating.
- Changed the demolition mechanic so that all items are drained straight into inventory
- without the explosion mechanic.
- Added additional tutorial text prompts.
- Added descriptive text pop ups to all collectable items, crafting, and crafting items.
- Adjusted multiple variables to better balance the gameplay experience.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the crab pot was not working for some players.
- Fixed an issue where corner roof pieces would not craft over floor strips.
- Fixed an issue where meat was not rotting in storage containers.
- Fixed an issue where demolishing the snow pod was giving full oysters back.
- Fixed an issue where dropped oyster shells are sometimes rendered with meat.
- Fixed an issue where items were harvesting no yield if inventory was full.
- Fixed an issue where “ruins activated” was triggering after completing all 9 ruins.
- Optimized performance of base building.
- Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck in large trees in The Great North.
- Added a new sun for better sun visibility.
- Assigned tools to numerical hotkeys.
- Shortened the quantum control engaged vocal prompt.
- Fixed an issue where some loot chests were not opening underwater
- Made small storage chests stackable by snapping them together when crafting.
- Lowered the overall RAM and VRAM usage, which will fix crashing issues some players
- are encountering.
- Made storage containers snap to each other vertically when crafting.
- Fixed a memory leak issue some players were experiencing.
- Disabled the ability to build rain catchers and fire pits on foundations.
Changed files in this update