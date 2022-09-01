Share · View all patches · Build 9434715 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy

This is another small update, fixing some bugs that were reported.

Bugfixes:

Fixed a bug that the stasable platform would not behave correctly when entering / exiting stasis.

Fixed a bug that boxes would sometimes hide levers / buttons.

Fixed a bug that the player was unable to use any kind of power when any box interacted with water.

Fixed a bug that the player was unable to use any kind of power when any ice blocks interacted with water.

If you have encountered any bug that we didn't found, please contact us to report it.