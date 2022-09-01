Improved unit price. Unit price no longer increases with tech level
Fixed a bug where the custom conquest victory condition was incorrectly determined
Custom Conquest You can choose whether to continue conquering the world after completing the winning condition
Level by level adversarial function optimization
armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 1 September 2022
Temporary optimization
Improved unit price. Unit price no longer increases with tech level
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update