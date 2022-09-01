 Skip to content

armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 1 September 2022

Temporary optimization

Build 9434638 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved unit price. Unit price no longer increases with tech level
Fixed a bug where the custom conquest victory condition was incorrectly determined
Custom Conquest You can choose whether to continue conquering the world after completing the winning condition
Level by level adversarial function optimization

