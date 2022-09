Share · View all patches · Build 9434584 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 18:06:13 UTC by Wendy

We're happy to announce the release of the Canadian I expansion set with 6 new Things.

This set includes:

Wendigo

Adlet

Akhlut

Kee-wakw

Mannegishi

Mishipeshu

Chateau only gives its bonus on your turn.

Chateau now properly appears in the Set Builder.