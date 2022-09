Added six unlockable skins. All free.

Now you can shoot the speakers for muting the music, but really why? I like this music for cyberpunk games.

Also, I finally failed _miserably _to add the deserved HTC Vive support, I could not make it. If someone supported the game during the early access with HTC Vive, I hope you can refund it in the usual way. If not, feel free tocontact me at ecantalejos@gmail.com.