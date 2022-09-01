BETA 0.1.1c

Fixes :
- Fix Pickup Well = Furnace
- Fix Zombies Sounds
- Fix Hit Resources Sounds
- New safe zone disable Show Outline
New Crafts :
- Upgrade Crafting Bench T2
- Digi Code Lock
- Bed
- Wood Windows Bars
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixes :
New Crafts :
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update