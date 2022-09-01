 Skip to content

Dead Survival update for 1 September 2022

BETA 0.1.1c

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes :

  • Fix Pickup Well = Furnace
  • Fix Zombies Sounds
  • Fix Hit Resources Sounds
  • New safe zone disable Show Outline

New Crafts :

  • Upgrade Crafting Bench T2
  • Digi Code Lock
  • Bed
  • Wood Windows Bars

