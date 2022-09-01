Slider Return, God Mode, Teasing Break Actions, Bugfixes

Slider Return on Trigger

This is the first eteration of this highly-anticipated feature. Right now the Slider will return and chamber a bullet after you insert a fresh magazine and press Trigger.

We are going to gather your feedback and watch your videos to make it more realistic in future updates and add more options, like switching between Trigger and Mag Drop buttons to use.

God Mode

You can become immortal on Arenas if you want to spend more time with ragdolls without restarts. Select Gode Mode in the Wave Spawner in any Armory.

Added more options and logic to Violence settings. Now you can completely turn off any kind of violence, even from explosions.

Turning blood off will turn off all the gore;

Added an option to turn the inner sceleton off;

Enemy Improvements and Fixes

Angry Faces are more aggresive;

Fixed Jaw position for all faces;

Fixed eyes positions to move more accurate when following player;

Fixed strange .99999 numbers in Enemy Spawner;

Fixed enemies not dying if pushed with boosters too far. Now any enemy that falls dramaticaly beneath arena level will die.

New Arrows in Armory

Now arrows to change the loadouts are on top, right next to the name of the loadout. This should help new players discover more guns.

Other Bugfixes & Improvements

Welding: Fixed not working with machines, now it works;

Real Time lighting added to booter flames. You can turn it on in the Settings menu;

Lots of inner code improvements;

Work on new types of weapons is going pretty well, here are some examples of upcoming break action weapons. It's still work-in-progress and weapon models are placeholders.

